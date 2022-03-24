Thursday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Skyline Champion, off about 9.8% and shares of TopBuild off about 5.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by GameStop, trading lower by about 6.3% and Best Buy, trading lower by about 0.6%.

