Thursday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Grocery & Drug Stores

In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of KB Home, down about 6.3% and shares of Hovnanian Enterprises off about 4.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are grocery & drug stores shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Rite Aid, trading lower by about 13.9% and Davidstea, trading lower by about 3.1%.

