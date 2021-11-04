Thursday Sector Laggards: Financial, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.6% loss. Within the sector, Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) and Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.3% and 5.7%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 1.8% on the day, and up 36.52% year-to-date. Allstate Corp, meanwhile, is up 7.44% year-to-date, and Lincoln National Corp. is up 46.06% year-to-date. Combined, ALL and LNC make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 12.3% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and up 7.84% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.14% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp, is down 18.02% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and PNW make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.0% Industrial +0.4% Energy -0.2% Materials -0.3% Services -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Utilities -1.4% Healthcare -1.4% Financial -1.6%

