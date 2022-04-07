Thursday Sector Laggards: Financial, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) and Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.4%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 3.84% year-to-date. Lincoln National Corp., meanwhile, is down 7.59% year-to-date, and Signature Bank, is down 17.30% year-to-date. Combined, LNC and SBNY make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 7.74% on a year-to-date basis. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is up 13.18% year-to-date, and CMS Energy Corp is up 11.88% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and CMS make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.8% Technology & Communications +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Materials +0.1% Industrial -0.1% Energy -0.1% Services -0.3% Utilities -0.6% Financial -0.9%

