Thursday Sector Laggards: Financial, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 0.3%. Within the sector, Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB) and Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 33.6% and 1.7%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 0.06% year-to-date. Berkley Corp, meanwhile, is down 20.88% year-to-date, and Cboe Global Markets Inc, is down 13.09% year-to-date. Combined, WRB and CBOE make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (Symbol: FBHS) and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 1.37% on a year-to-date basis. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., meanwhile, is down 27.09% year-to-date, and Clorox Co, is down 22.53% year-to-date. CLX makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.5% Materials +1.1% Healthcare +0.9% Services +0.8% Utilities +0.8% Industrial +0.7% Energy +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6% Financial +0.3%

