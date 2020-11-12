Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.9% loss. Within that group, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.4% and 4.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 3.0% on the day, and down 42.74% year-to-date. Phillips 66, meanwhile, is down 47.51% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp., is down 38.38% year-to-date. Combined, PSX and MPC make up approximately 8.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 2.3% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 2.1% in midday trading, and up 3.05% on a year-to-date basis. NiSource Inc. , meanwhile, is down 11.75% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc, is down 12.54% year-to-date. Combined, NI and CNP make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -0.6% Technology & Communications -1.2% Industrial -1.4% Consumer Products -1.5% Services -1.7% Materials -2.0% Utilities -2.3% Financial -2.3% Energy -2.9%

