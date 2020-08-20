Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.1% loss. Within the sector, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.2% and 4.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.7% on the day, and down 37.53% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 54.59% year-to-date, and Apache Corp, is down 41.27% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and APA make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 6.79% on a year-to-date basis. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 30.63% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc, is down 10.54% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and NRG make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications -0.0% Services -0.2% Financial -0.2% Industrial -0.4% Healthcare -0.6% Consumer Products -0.8% Materials -0.9% Utilities -1.1% Energy -2.1%

