Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.2% loss. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.0% and 4.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.3% on the day, and up 33.72% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 59.45% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 66.64% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and MRO make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.8% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and up 1.14% on a year-to-date basis. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 12.98% year-to-date, and Seagate Technology plc is up 19.88% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and STX make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +1.0%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Materials +0.6%
Industrial +0.4%
Utilities 0.0%
Healthcare -0.0%
Services -0.4%
Technology & Communications -1.2%
Energy -2.2%

