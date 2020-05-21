Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.0% and 3.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.3% on the day, and down 34.37% year-to-date. National Oilwell Varco Inc, meanwhile, is down 51.56% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp, is down 63.06% year-to-date. Combined, NOV and OXY make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) and DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 5.99% on a year-to-date basis. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., meanwhile, is up 14.47% year-to-date, and DXC Technology Co, is down 56.17% year-to-date. DXC makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.8% Consumer Products +0.4% Industrial +0.4% Financial +0.2% Materials -0.4% Utilities -0.8% Healthcare -0.8% Technology & Communications -0.9% Energy -1.0%

