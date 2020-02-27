Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 3.1% loss. Within the sector, HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.8% and 7.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 3.3% on the day, and down 22.88% year-to-date. HollyFrontier Corp, meanwhile, is down 33.90% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp., is down 18.39% year-to-date. Combined, HFC and MPC make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 2.7% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, FLIR Systems, Inc. (Symbol: FLIR) and Ansys Inc. (Symbol: ANSS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 17.6% and 7.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 3.1% in midday trading, and down 2.06% on a year-to-date basis. FLIR Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is down 14.42% year-to-date, and Ansys Inc., is down 2.47% year-to-date. Combined, FLIR and ANSS make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -1.5% Services -1.7% Utilities -1.8% Industrial -1.8% Materials -2.1% Healthcare -2.3% Financial -2.4% Technology & Communications -2.7% Energy -3.1%

