Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 2.79% year-to-date. Concho Resources Inc, meanwhile, is down 38.42% year-to-date, and Helmerich & Payne, Inc., is down 19.06% year-to-date. Combined, CXO and HP make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) and Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.7% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 32.69% on a year-to-date basis. International Business Machines Corp, meanwhile, is up 22.17% year-to-date, and Adobe Inc is up 18.50% year-to-date. Combined, IBM and ADBE make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Services +0.4%
Industrial +0.4%
Utilities +0.2%
Financial +0.2%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Materials +0.1%
Energy -0.3%

