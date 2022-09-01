Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 3.0% loss. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.6% and 4.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.8% on the day, and up 43.77% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 51.10% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 26.93% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and HAL make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.1% and 8.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.9% in midday trading, and down 23.32% on a year-to-date basis. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is down 53.85% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc, is down 15.54% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and MPWR make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.3%
Healthcare +0.2%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Services -0.7%
Financial -0.7%
Industrial -0.8%
Materials -1.7%
Technology & Communications -1.8%
Energy -3.0%

