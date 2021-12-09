Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.6% and 2.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 54.45% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 175.93% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 132.37% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and FANG make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.7% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 32.95% on a year-to-date basis. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is up 31.85% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc is up 51.10% year-to-date. AMD makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.4% Healthcare +0.1% Consumer Products 0.0% Financial -0.1% Services -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Materials -0.4% Technology & Communications -1.0% Energy -1.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.