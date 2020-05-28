Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within the sector, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.7% and 3.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.0% on the day, and down 33.03% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 56.48% year-to-date, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. is up 13.61% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and COG make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Services stocks, The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) and Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.2% and 6.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 3.74% on a year-to-date basis. The Gap Inc, meanwhile, is down 42.52% year-to-date, and Kohl's Corp., is down 57.54% year-to-date. Combined, GPS and KSS make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +2.8% Healthcare +2.2% Technology & Communications +0.7% Industrial +0.3% Materials +0.1% Financial -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Services -0.8% Energy -1.0%

