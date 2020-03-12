Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, showing a 9.4% loss. Within the sector, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 24.1% and 15.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 9.5% on the day, and down 49.25% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is down 59.54% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp, is down 49.54% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and VLO make up approximately 7.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 9.0% loss. Among large Services stocks, L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) and Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) are the most notable, showing a loss of 16.8% and 16.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 7.4% in midday trading, and down 22.00% on a year-to-date basis. L Brands, Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.22% year-to-date, and Macy's Inc, is down 55.38% year-to-date. Combined, LB and M make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -6.8% Technology & Communications -6.8% Utilities -7.5% Industrial -7.7% Consumer Products -8.2% Materials -8.4% Services -9.0% Financial -9.0% Energy -9.4%

