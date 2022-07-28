Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.1% loss. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.3% and 2.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 37.56% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 47.70% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd is up 19.83% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and SLB make up approximately 7.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) and Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.3% and 8.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.5% in midday trading, and down 23.93% on a year-to-date basis. Charter Communications Inc, meanwhile, is down 33.77% year-to-date, and Comcast Corp, is down 19.15% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +2.7% Consumer Products +1.9% Industrial +1.8% Materials +1.8% Technology & Communications +1.6% Healthcare +1.0% Financial +0.8% Services +0.5% Energy -0.1%

