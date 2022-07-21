Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, showing a 3.1% loss. Within the sector, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.5% and 6.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.9% on the day, and up 30.53% year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 2.10% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 39.42% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and VLO make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.2% and 10.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and down 24.72% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 51.04% year-to-date, and Pool Corp, is down 37.14% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and POOL make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.5% Materials +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.7% Industrial +0.1% Utilities 0.0% Consumer Products -0.1% Financial -0.2% Services -0.4% Energy -3.1%

