Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.8% loss. Within that group, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.1% and 4.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.5% on the day, and up 42.94% year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 35.68% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 41.82% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and DVN make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Among large Services stocks, Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.5% and 5.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 13.14% on a year-to-date basis. Match Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 40.78% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc, is down 52.65% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.3% Utilities -0.4% Financial -0.6% Industrial -0.8% Healthcare -0.9% Materials -1.3% Services -1.5% Technology & Communications -1.5% Energy -2.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.