Markets
BKR

Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.8% loss. Within that group, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.1% and 4.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.5% on the day, and up 42.94% year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 35.68% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 41.82% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and DVN make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Among large Services stocks, Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.5% and 5.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 13.14% on a year-to-date basis. Match Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 40.78% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc, is down 52.65% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Market News Video

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.3%
Utilities -0.4%
Financial -0.6%
Industrial -0.8%
Healthcare -0.9%
Materials -1.3%
Services -1.5%
Technology & Communications -1.5%
Energy -2.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKR DVN XLE MTCH PYPL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular