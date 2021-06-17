Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 4.1% loss. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.1% and 6.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 3.3% on the day, and up 43.96% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 64.07% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 48.70% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and APA make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 2.6% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.5% and 6.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 2.4% in midday trading, and up 13.66% on a year-to-date basis. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is up 8.64% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co is up 33.57% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and MOS make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.6%
Technology & Communications +0.5%
Utilities +0.4%
Services -0.2%
Consumer Products -1.2%
Industrial -1.2%
Financial -2.3%
Materials -2.6%
Energy -4.1%

