Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.4% and 2.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 37.97% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 57.23% year-to-date, and HollyFrontier Corp is up 31.41% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and HFC make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Materials stocks, CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 20.04% on a year-to-date basis. CF Industries Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 35.73% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co is up 51.59% year-to-date. Combined, CF and MOS make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.9% Healthcare +1.5% Utilities +1.0% Consumer Products +0.6% Services +0.6% Industrial +0.5% Financial +0.2% Materials +0.1% Energy -1.1%

