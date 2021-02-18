Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.5% loss. Within the sector, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.0% and 4.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.8% on the day, and up 20.40% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 30.59% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 35.31% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and FANG make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.7% and 7.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 2.02% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 2.56% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co is up 22.03% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and MOS make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.8% Consumer Products +0.5% Services 0.0% Technology & Communications -0.4% Industrial -0.4% Healthcare -0.5% Financial -0.5% Materials -1.1% Energy -2.5%

