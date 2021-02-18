Markets
DVN

Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.5% loss. Within the sector, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.0% and 4.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.8% on the day, and up 20.40% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 30.59% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 35.31% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and FANG make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.7% and 7.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 2.02% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 2.56% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co is up 22.03% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and MOS make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Services 0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Industrial -0.4%
Healthcare -0.5%
Financial -0.5%
Materials -1.1%
Energy -2.5%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DVN FANG XLE ALB MOS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest