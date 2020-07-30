Markets
OXY

Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.7% loss. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.7% and 6.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 4.0% on the day, and down 38.00% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is down 59.50% year-to-date, and Hess Corp, is down 29.26% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and HES make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Among large Materials stocks, WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) and Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.1% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 2.1% in midday trading, and down 1.03% on a year-to-date basis. WestRock Co, meanwhile, is down 32.24% year-to-date, and Dow Inc, is down 21.64% year-to-date. Combined, WRK and DOW make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Services -0.1%
Utilities -0.5%
Healthcare -0.7%
Consumer Products -0.9%
Industrial -1.0%
Financial -1.7%
Materials -2.2%
Energy -2.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OXY HES XLE WRK DOW

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular