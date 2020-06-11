Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 8.2% loss. Within that group, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 17.7% and 13.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 7.5% on the day, and down 33.02% year-to-date. ONEOK Inc, meanwhile, is down 51.87% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp, is down 54.27% year-to-date. Combined, OKE and OXY make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 7.9% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 12.7% and 12.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 7.1% in midday trading, and down 11.04% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is down 23.32% year-to-date, and LyondellBasell Industries NV, is down 29.80% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and LYB make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -4.7% Technology & Communications -5.0% Consumer Products -5.2% Services -5.2% Healthcare -5.2% Industrial -6.3% Financial -6.9% Materials -7.9% Energy -8.2%

