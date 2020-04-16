Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 4.6% loss. Within that group, Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) and Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 9.4% and 8.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 3.7% on the day, and down 47.66% year-to-date. Noble Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 74.46% year-to-date, and Concho Resources Inc, is down 48.24% year-to-date. Combined, NBL and CXO make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 2.3% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Arconic Corp (Symbol: ARNC) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.3% and 7.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and down 21.31% on a year-to-date basis. Arconic Corp, meanwhile, is down 73.16% year-to-date, and Mohawk Industries, Inc., is down 46.05% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.5% Utilities +0.1% Services -0.2% Consumer Products -0.5% Industrial -1.7% Financial -1.8% Materials -2.3% Energy -4.6%

