Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, up 1.6%. Within the sector, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.3% and 2.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.0% on the day, and down 50.42% year-to-date. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is down 54.31% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 72.88% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and DVN make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, up 2.2%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.9% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 2.2% in midday trading, and down 26.59% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is down 47.60% year-to-date, and Dow Inc, is down 45.41% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and DOW make up approximately 9.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +5.7% Technology & Communications +4.3% Financial +4.1% Healthcare +3.8% Industrial +3.5% Consumer Products +3.1% Services +2.3% Materials +2.2% Energy +1.6%

