Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, showing a 4.3% loss. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.7% and 7.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 4.5% on the day, and up 29.00% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 40.15% year-to-date, and Phillips 66 is up 18.08% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and PSX make up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Among large Materials stocks, CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.9% and 8.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 2.0% in midday trading, and down 18.47% on a year-to-date basis. CF Industries Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.96% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co is up 16.78% year-to-date. Combined, CF and MOS make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.8% Healthcare +1.7% Technology & Communications +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6% Services -0.2% Industrial -0.8% Financial -0.9% Materials -1.7% Energy -4.3%

