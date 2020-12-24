Markets
MRO

Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 33.01% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 50.59% year-to-date, and Apache Corp, is down 42.34% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and APA make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) and HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 11.09% on a year-to-date basis. Centene Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.71% year-to-date, and HCA Healthcare Inc is up 11.46% year-to-date. Combined, CNC and HCA make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Options Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.7%
Financial +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.3%
Industrial +0.3%
Materials +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Services +0.2%
Healthcare +0.1%
Energy -0.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRO APA XLE CNC HCA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular