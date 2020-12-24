Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 33.01% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 50.59% year-to-date, and Apache Corp, is down 42.34% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and APA make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) and HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 11.09% on a year-to-date basis. Centene Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.71% year-to-date, and HCA Healthcare Inc is up 11.46% year-to-date. Combined, CNC and HCA make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.7% Financial +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Materials +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Services +0.2% Healthcare +0.1% Energy -0.8%

