Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Within that group, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.9% and 6.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.5% on the day, and down 42.36% year-to-date. Pioneer Natural Resources Co, meanwhile, is down 50.28% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 61.85% year-to-date. Combined, PXD and FANG make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 42.8% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and down 6.51% on a year-to-date basis. Wellcare Health Plans Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., is down 12.27% year-to-date. Combined, WCG and ALXN make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Financial +5.1% Utilities +4.9% Materials +4.5% Consumer Products +3.8% Services +3.2% Industrial +2.5% Technology & Communications +0.7% Healthcare +0.4% Energy -0.2%

