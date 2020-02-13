Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.6% and 2.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 9.01% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 18.41% year-to-date, and National Oilwell Varco Inc, is down 7.27% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and NOV make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) and Mylan NV (Symbol: MYL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 42.8% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 2.29% on a year-to-date basis. Wellcare Health Plans Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and Mylan NV is up 7.04% year-to-date. Combined, WCG and MYL make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.9% Financial +0.3% Services -0.0% Industrial -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.2% Materials -0.8% Healthcare -0.9% Energy -1.0%

