Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.6% loss. Within the sector, Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.3% and 2.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 5.11% year-to-date. Cimarex Energy Co, meanwhile, is down 24.25% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc., is down 17.88% year-to-date. Combined, XEC and EOG make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) and Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.9% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 16.41% on a year-to-date basis. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., meanwhile, is up 9.22% year-to-date, and Gilead Sciences Inc is up 7.90% year-to-date. Combined, ALXN and GILD make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.9% Industrial +0.3% Services +0.2% Financial +0.1% Consumer Products -0.0% Technology & Communications -0.0% Utilities -0.1% Healthcare -0.3% Energy -0.6%

