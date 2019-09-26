Markets
FANG

Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 6.80% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 2.61% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp., is down 16.11% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Nektar Therapeutics (Symbol: NKTR) and ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.0% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 4.99% on a year-to-date basis. Nektar Therapeutics, meanwhile, is down 46.79% year-to-date, and ABIOMED, Inc., is down 45.70% year-to-date. Combined, NKTR and ABMD make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.5%
Utilities +0.5%
Financial +0.2%
Industrial +0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Materials -0.4%
Services -0.6%
Healthcare -0.9%
Energy -1.5%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FANG MRO XLE NKTR ABMD

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular