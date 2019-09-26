Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 6.80% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 2.61% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp., is down 16.11% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Nektar Therapeutics (Symbol: NKTR) and ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.0% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 4.99% on a year-to-date basis. Nektar Therapeutics, meanwhile, is down 46.79% year-to-date, and ABIOMED, Inc., is down 45.70% year-to-date. Combined, NKTR and ABMD make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.5% Utilities +0.5% Financial +0.2% Industrial +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1% Materials -0.4% Services -0.6% Healthcare -0.9% Energy -1.5%

