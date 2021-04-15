Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 29.85% year-to-date. NOV Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.51% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 43.76% year-to-date. Combined, NOV and OXY make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.8% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 19.36% on a year-to-date basis. Truist Financial Corp, meanwhile, is up 19.51% year-to-date, and The Charles Schwab Corporation is up 23.19% year-to-date. Combined, TFC and SCHW make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.5% Technology & Communications +1.4% Materials +1.0% Utilities +0.9% Consumer Products +0.6% Services +0.4% Industrial +0.4% Financial +0.2% Energy -1.2%

