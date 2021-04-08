Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.6% on the day, and up 29.02% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 22.37% year-to-date, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. is up 9.89% year-to-date. Combined, APA and COG make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) and American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 18.42% on a year-to-date basis. Unum Group, meanwhile, is up 20.03% year-to-date, and American International Group Inc is up 22.13% year-to-date. Combined, UNM and AIG make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.8%
Healthcare +0.4%
Industrial +0.3%
Materials +0.2%
Services +0.1%
Utilities -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Financial -0.4%
Energy -1.8%

