Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 3.3% loss. Within that group, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.8% and 7.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 3.5% on the day, and up 11.50% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 15.18% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 11.96% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and EOG make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) and Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.7% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 4.10% on a year-to-date basis. Discover Financial Services, meanwhile, is up 4.02% year-to-date, and Synchrony Financial is up 10.10% year-to-date. Combined, DFS and SYF make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.7% Services +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.1% Healthcare -0.3% Utilities -0.5% Industrial -0.6% Materials -0.7% Financial -0.8% Energy -3.3%

