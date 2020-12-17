Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

Markets
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 30.66% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is down 28.61% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co, is down 23.30% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and PXD make up approximately 6.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Financial stocks, CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) and Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.2% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 5.21% on a year-to-date basis. CBRE Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.04% year-to-date, and Lincoln National Corp., is down 13.74% year-to-date. LNC makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +1.0%
Utilities +0.9%
Materials +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.7%
Industrial +0.6%
Services +0.5%
Technology & Communications +0.5%
Financial +0.4%
Energy -0.5%

