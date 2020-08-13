Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Within that group, HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) and ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.1% and 3.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and down 34.96% year-to-date. HollyFrontier Corp, meanwhile, is down 47.70% year-to-date, and ONEOK Inc, is down 58.21% year-to-date. Combined, HFC and OKE make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) and Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 17.41% on a year-to-date basis. Invesco Ltd, meanwhile, is down 37.35% year-to-date, and Truist Financial Corp, is down 29.11% year-to-date. Combined, IVZ and TFC make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.1% Healthcare +0.1% Utilities -0.1% Materials -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Industrial -0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Financial -0.9% Energy -1.8%

