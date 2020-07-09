Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 4.3% loss. Within the sector, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.4% and 7.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 4.1% on the day, and down 40.34% year-to-date. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is down 31.61% year-to-date, and Apache Corp, is down 51.78% year-to-date. Combined, HES and APA make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 2.6% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) and State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.7% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 2.2% in midday trading, and down 25.40% on a year-to-date basis. Lincoln National Corp., meanwhile, is down 43.01% year-to-date, and State Street Corp., is down 20.62% year-to-date. Combined, LNC and STT make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Healthcare -0.6%
Industrial -1.3%
Services -1.6%
Utilities -1.7%
Consumer Products -1.8%
Materials -2.2%
Financial -2.6%
Energy -4.3%

