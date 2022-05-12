Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 39.44% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 100.14% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 43.34% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and HES make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) and Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.2% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 2.0% in midday trading, and down 16.08% on a year-to-date basis. Synchrony Financial, meanwhile, is down 29.13% year-to-date, and Capital One Financial Corp, is down 21.56% year-to-date. Combined, SYF and COF make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.2%
Consumer Products 0.0%
Services -0.1%
Utilities -0.9%
Technology & Communications -0.9%
Industrial -1.2%
Financial -1.4%
Materials -1.4%
Energy -1.7%

Most Popular