Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Within that group, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.3% and 4.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.4% on the day, and up 15.15% year-to-date. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is up 17.65% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 30.56% year-to-date. Combined, APA and MRO make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) and Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.4% and 5.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 3.16% on a year-to-date basis. Molson Coors Beverage Co, meanwhile, is down 2.92% year-to-date, and Tyson Foods Inc is up 1.20% year-to-date. Combined, TAP and TSN make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.5% Healthcare 0.0% Financial -0.4% Materials -0.4% Services -0.5% Industrial -0.5% Utilities -0.6% Consumer Products -1.0% Energy -2.2%

