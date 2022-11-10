Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

Markets
In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 2.3%. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks that are lagging, with SLB showing a loss of 0.2% and HES up 0.9%. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 66.34% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 78.48% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 89.17% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and HES make up approximately 8.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 2.7%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 0.41% on a year-to-date basis. Hershey Company, meanwhile, is up 16.56% year-to-date, and Altria Group Inc, is down 1.43% year-to-date. Combined, HSY and MO make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +6.5%
Materials +6.1%
Services +6.0%
Financial +5.4%
Industrial +5.1%
Utilities +4.0%
Healthcare +3.8%
Consumer Products +2.7%
Energy +2.3%

