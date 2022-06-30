Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.0% and 3.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.7% on the day, and up 32.06% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 31.13% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 42.53% year-to-date. Combined, APA and CTRA make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) and Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 1.39% on a year-to-date basis. BorgWarner Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.75% year-to-date, and Constellation Brands Inc, is down 6.29% year-to-date. STZ makes up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.5%
Industrial +0.2%
Financial 0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.0%
Services -0.2%
Healthcare -0.4%
Materials -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Energy -1.5%

