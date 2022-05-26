Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Electric Utilities, Water Utilities

In trading on Thursday, electric utilities shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of National Grid, down about 3.6% and shares of Ocean Power Technologies off about 3.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are water utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by Middlesex Water, trading lower by about 1.8% and Consolidated Water, trading lower by about 0.6%.

