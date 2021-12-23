Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Water Utilities

In trading on Thursday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, about flat on the day. Helping drag down the group were shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, off about 2.9% and shares of Afya Limited down about 2.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are water utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Cadiz, trading lower by about 1% and Companhia DE Saneamento Basico, trading lower by about 0.8%.

