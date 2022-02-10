Thursday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Computers

In trading on Thursday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of 2U, off about 47.4% and shares of Aspen Group down about 3.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are computers shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Quantum, trading lower by about 43.8% and Diebold Nixdorf, trading lower by about 8.6%.

