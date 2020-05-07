Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Thursday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Laureate Education, off about 6.6% and shares of Afya down about 3.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by 22nd Century Group, trading lower by about 4.3% and Philip Morris International, trading lower by about 1.1%.

    Most Popular