Thursday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Thursday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Laureate Education, off about 6.6% and shares of Afya down about 3.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by 22nd Century Group, trading lower by about 4.3% and Philip Morris International, trading lower by about 1.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.