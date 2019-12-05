Thursday Sector Laggards: Drugs, Beverages & Wineries

In trading on Thursday, drugs shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sage Therapeutics (SAGE), off about 58% and shares of Clovis Oncology (CLVS) off about 22.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are beverages & wineries shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B), trading lower by about 6.3% and National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ), trading lower by about 3.1%.

