In trading on Thursday, diagnostics shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Teladoc Health, off about 48.2% and shares of Accolade down about 16.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are medical instruments & supplies shares, down on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led down by Align Technology, trading lower by about 21.8% and Beyond Air, trading lower by about 14.8%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Diagnostics, Medical Instruments & Supplies

