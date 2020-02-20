Markets
TVTY

Thursday Sector Laggards: Diagnostics, Consumer Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, diagnostics shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tivity Health, off about 44.2% and shares of Mednax off about 22.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are consumer services shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Carriage Services, trading lower by about 12.9% and SP Plus, trading lower by about 10.8%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Diagnostics, Consumer Services
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Diagnostics, Consumer Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TVTY MD CSV SP

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular