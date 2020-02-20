Thursday Sector Laggards: Diagnostics, Consumer Services

In trading on Thursday, diagnostics shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tivity Health, off about 44.2% and shares of Mednax off about 22.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are consumer services shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Carriage Services, trading lower by about 12.9% and SP Plus, trading lower by about 10.8%.

