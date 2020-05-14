Thursday Sector Laggards: Defense, Grocery & Drug Stores

In trading on Thursday, defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, off about 4.6% and shares of Northrop Grumman off about 3.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are grocery & drug stores shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by United Natural Foods, trading lower by about 16.6% and Natural Grocers BY Vitamin Cottage, trading lower by about 7.7%.

