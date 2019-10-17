Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Defense, Communications Services

In trading on Thursday, defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, down about 1.5% and shares of Northrop Grumman off about 1.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are communicationss services shares, down on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Waitr Holdings, trading lower by about 43.4% and Pareteum, trading lower by about 12%.

